Metallica Adds Bay Area DJ Mix Master Mike To North American Tour
Metallica's North American tour kicks off May 10th and features Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat and Gojira. The masters of metal have just announced another excellent addition to the lineup: Mix Master Mike of the Beastie Boys will perform as the tour's DJ.
