Metal band the Devin Townsend Project at Rock City in Nottingham - review
Canadian metal maestro Devin Townsend, known for founding the now-defunct extreme metal powerhouse Strapping Young Lad as well as his long-running solo career, ended a seven week tour through Europe at Rock City. Playing a repertoire of varied material from his twenty seven year career with his accomplished backing band, from the critically acclaimed concept album Ocean Machine: Biomech to Ziltoid the Omniscient, his coffee-themed space opera series and much more, fans of progressive metal fans were sure to leave with a grin.
