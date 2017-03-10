Metal band the Devin Townsend Project...

Metal band the Devin Townsend Project at Rock City in Nottingham - review

Canadian metal maestro Devin Townsend, known for founding the now-defunct extreme metal powerhouse Strapping Young Lad as well as his long-running solo career, ended a seven week tour through Europe at Rock City. Playing a repertoire of varied material from his twenty seven year career with his accomplished backing band, from the critically acclaimed concept album Ocean Machine: Biomech to Ziltoid the Omniscient, his coffee-themed space opera series and much more, fans of progressive metal fans were sure to leave with a grin.

