Man who survived crash that killed hi...

Man who survived crash that killed his parents dies near same spot

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Dean Dewhurst was driving at a speed of 80 kilometres per hour when he lost control of his car and crashed. Photo / Facebook An orphan who survived a crash that killed his parents two decades ago also died in a road accident just yards from the same spot while four-and-a-half times over the limit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Metal Debate: Megadeth vs Metallica (Apr '10) Mar 17 mega thrash 24
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Mar 1 Death on 2 Legs 4
News The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:... Feb 25 Figures 1
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... Feb '17 chris50 1
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 14
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,659 • Total comments across all topics: 279,806,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC