Man who survived crash that killed his parents dies near same spot
Dean Dewhurst was driving at a speed of 80 kilometres per hour when he lost control of his car and crashed. Photo / Facebook An orphan who survived a crash that killed his parents two decades ago also died in a road accident just yards from the same spot while four-and-a-half times over the limit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metal Debate: Megadeth vs Metallica (Apr '10)
|Mar 17
|mega thrash
|24
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC