Lucknow encounter: Ex-IAF man, 'mastermind' of terror group, held in Kanpur

LUCKNOW: Police on Thursday arrested a former IAF employee who they believe is the "mastermind" of a terror module that included Saifullah , a suspected terrorist killed in an encounter yesterday. Mohd Ghaus Khan was picked up from Kanpur by the Anti- Terrorist Squad , and revealed vital information during questioning, said Additional Director General of UP Police Daljit Chaudhary .

