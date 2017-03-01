"Logan" stands alone in the pantheon of Marvel films
HUGH JACKMAN has played the role of Wolverine, a mutton-chopped mutant superhero, in eight films; you can hardly blame him for declaring that the ninth, "Logan", will be his last. Even Roger Moore managed only seven Bond movies before he hung up his Walther PPK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Wed
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC