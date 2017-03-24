'Logan' Is a Western Wandering the Sci-Fi Frontier

The X-Men films have consistently shown their mutant superheroes as powerful but misunderstood outcasts living in the shadows. One of the loneliest and angriest of them all has been Wolverine: the seemingly ageless mutant played by Hugh Jackman whose superhuman healing powers and retractable metal claws enable him to literally tear through squads of gun-toting enemies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bad Astronomy Blog.