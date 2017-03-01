Leek metal detectors reveal the momen...

Leek metal detectors reveal the moment they found Iron Age gold in a Staffordshire Moorlands field

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Your Leek Paper

Two metal detectorists from Leek have spoken of how they discovered a hoard of Iron Age gold jewellery described as being of "international importance". The Post & Times exclusively revealed last week that a "rich find" had been discovered in a field on the northern outskirts of the town, near Rudyard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your Leek Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Sun Texxy the Indepen... 3
News The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:... Feb 25 Figures 1
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... Feb 10 chris50 1
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,821 • Total comments across all topics: 279,233,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC