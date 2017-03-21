Lamb of God's Randy Blythe on Summer ...

Lamb of God's Randy Blythe on Summer Slayer Tour, 'Bizarre' Trump Era

"The gigs are gonna be like the Haight-Ashbury during the Summer of Love," Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe joked when his band's "feel-good" summer tour with thrash-metal legends Slayer was announced last month. "In case you couldn't tell, I was being a bit smarmy there," he told Rolling Stone during a recent chat about the upcoming run, which kicks off on July 12th and also features Polish death-metal heavyweights Behemoth on most dates.



