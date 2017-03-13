Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach contr...

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach contributes grunts, yells & chanting to video game "For Honor"

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach has lent his vocals to For Honor , a new video game that finds vikings, knights and samurai locked in an epic war. Leach doesn't sing in the game, though -- according to the musician, he makes "grunting, yelling and chanting noises" for the viking faction.



