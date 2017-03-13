Kenya: Mombasa Terror Suspects Remanded for 20 Days
Two terror suspects who were arrested by police in Mombasa last month have been remanded for further 20 days to allow completion of investigations. Nasra Faiz Hyder and Salim Mohamed Rashid whom police say are suspected associates of the Islamist group ISIS had last month been detained for 21 days.
