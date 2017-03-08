Kabul hospital attack: 4 killed, ISIS claims responsibility
Kabul, Mar 8 : At least four people were killed as militants attacked Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Military Hospital in capital Kabul city of Afghanistan on Wednesday, media reports said. The incident left 66 others injured, reports said.
