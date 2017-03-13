Jesters Of Destiny Streaming New Song...

Jesters Of Destiny Streaming New Song 'Fire In The Six Foot Hole' [News]

The track hails from the band's long-awaited comeback album, "The Sorrows That Refuse to Drown," set for international release on April 7th via Ektro Records. It was 30 years ago that Jesters of Destiny's "Fun at the Funeral" debut was released on the short-lived Metal Blade subsidiary Dimension Records.

