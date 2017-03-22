Jason Newsted discusses new Metallica album and Robert Trujilloa s playing

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is fan of the band's latest album and current bassist Robert Trujillo , with maybe one small exception. Speaking to Ultimate Guitar , Newsted said of Metallica's new disc, Hardwiredto Self-Destruct , "I feel they've kinda come back into stride and there's something of substance here," adding that the album "is a bit different than the other efforts that led up to it."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.