Iggy Pop Joins Metallica for Mexico City Show 'No Fun' Encore
Iggy Pop performs at the Teragram Ballroom for The Post Pop Depression Tour on March 9, 2016 in Los Angeles. Punk rock legend Iggy Pop joined Metallica on stage during the band's show in Mexico City on Sunday night to cap a trio of shows with the group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC