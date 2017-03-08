Hugh Jackman to star in Enzo Ferrari biopic
The 48-year-old actor is in talks to take on the lead role of the late Italian motor racing driver and entrepreneur - who died in 1988 - in a biopic helmed by 74-year-old filmmaker Michael Mann, whilst Noomi Rapace will reportedly play his on-screen estranged wife Linda. According to Deadline, the dark-haired hunk - who is known for playing the metal claw-bearing mutant Wolverine in 'X-Men' - will be set in 1957 and will depict the life of the late race car designer, his career and rivalry with his competitors Maserati, as well as his relationship with his partner.
