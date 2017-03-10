How Negasonic Teenage Warhead Will Be Different In Deadpool 2
Although Deadpool lives and dies by the endless charisma of its lead character, the supporting cast in Wade Wilson's origin story is also uniformly excellent. One of the most surprisingly enjoyable performances in the entire movie is Brianna Hildebrand 's portrayal of Negasonic Teenage Warhead .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC