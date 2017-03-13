How Facebook Plans To Fight Extremism

Speaking at SXSW, Monika Bickert calls for social networks to build 'counter-speech,' responding to hate speech with broad opposition Social networks such as Facebook need a more proactive approach to countering extremism and hate speech than simply deleting extremist posts, the tech giant's head of product policy said at SXSW on Saturday night. "Even if we were perfect at keeping violent extremism from ever hitting our community and other technology companies were perfect, we know that alone isn't enough to change minds or stop the spread of violent extremism," said Monika Bickert, who appeared on a panel titled Taking Back the Internet: Countering Extremism .

