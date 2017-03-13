'He's gonna give me the death blow': Victim of 25 hammer...

It was 2 a.m. in late November 1998, when Jeffrey Hearn, 28, an itinerant heavy metal drummer who boasted he could play Slipknot with his feet while peeling an orange, heard a knock on the door of his house in Saanich, B.C. He thought it was his friend Bruce, who sometimes came by late. Hearn's girlfriend Carmen Holmquist, whom he had met in a methadone program, went to answer it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.