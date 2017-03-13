'He's gonna give me the death blow': Victim of 25 hammer...
It was 2 a.m. in late November 1998, when Jeffrey Hearn, 28, an itinerant heavy metal drummer who boasted he could play Slipknot with his feet while peeling an orange, heard a knock on the door of his house in Saanich, B.C. He thought it was his friend Bruce, who sometimes came by late. Hearn's girlfriend Carmen Holmquist, whom he had met in a methadone program, went to answer it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC