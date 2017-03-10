Hear Mike Patton Sing Spastic New Dead Cross Rager
Dead Cross, which features Faith No More frontman Mike Patton and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, have released a new song, "Shillelagh." It's been a few months since Dead Cross, the hardcore-metal crossover group that features former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, announced that they'd drafted Faith No More frontman Mike Patton as their new singer.
