Hear Mike Patton Sing Spastic New Dead Cross Rager

Dead Cross, which features Faith No More frontman Mike Patton and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, have released a new song, "Shillelagh." It's been a few months since Dead Cross, the hardcore-metal crossover group that features former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, announced that they'd drafted Faith No More frontman Mike Patton as their new singer.

