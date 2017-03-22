Hard rocking doubleheader at the Waverley
Inspired by the legendary pillars of heavy metal such as Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Blind Guardian, The Scorpions, and Rush, this four-piece machine is bringing the classic sounds and foundations of '70s and '80s metal to the Waverley Hotel on Friday, March 24. "Listening to my sister play classical piano for hours each day, I desired more than to just listen to music, to hum it - I wanted to create rhythms and melodies. I wanted something different.
