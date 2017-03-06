Golf club death not boy's fault
The death of a 3-year-old girl, accidentally hit by a golf club swung by her older brother, has been ruled by a coroner as a "tragic, unpreventable accident". In his findings, Coroner Marcus Elliott took the unusual step to address the then 7-year-old boy directly, and tell him that there was nothing he could have done differently.
