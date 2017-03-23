Flotsam and Jetsam

A friend of Beachcomber's who thought she had heard it all got a non-academic lesson from a gathering of scholars who were in Lautoka this week for an international conference commemorating 100 years since the end of the indentured labour system. While the origins of the word is yet to be established, Beachcomber recalls hearing it many moons ago around the yasayasa, uttered by Fijians of Indian descent.

