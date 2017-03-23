Flotsam and Jetsam
A friend of Beachcomber's who thought she had heard it all got a non-academic lesson from a gathering of scholars who were in Lautoka this week for an international conference commemorating 100 years since the end of the indentured labour system. While the origins of the word is yet to be established, Beachcomber recalls hearing it many moons ago around the yasayasa, uttered by Fijians of Indian descent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metal Debate: Megadeth vs Metallica (Apr '10)
|Mar 17
|mega thrash
|24
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC