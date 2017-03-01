Federal judge releases wife of Orlando nightclub shooter from custody, placing her under house ar...
A federal judge in Oakland ordered house arrest for the wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen ahead of her trial on felony charges related to the 2016 massacre. In freeing Mateen's widow, Noor Salman, from federal custody pending the trial, federal magistrate Donna Ryu cast doubt on the strength of the government's case against her.
