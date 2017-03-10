Fates Warning To Release 'Awaken The Guardian Live' DVD [News]
To celebrate 30 years since the album's release, the band's Jim Matheos reassembled the "Awaken the Guardian"-era lineup for two special festival appearances: Keep it True XIX in Lauda-Konigshofen, Germany and Prog Power USA XVII in Atlanta, GA, and each show was filmed and recorded. John Arch comments about the experience: "It was truly a surreal experience being able to share the spirit of 'Awaken The Guardian' at these shows.
