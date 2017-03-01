Every Metallica Riff You've Ever Heard

Metallica's sound has changed up from album to album, and there's no better indicator of that than James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett's guitar tone. Now a YouTuber named GA1 4rschach X has combined palm-muted open-string chugging from each of the group's albums-from 1983's Kill 'Em All to 2016's Hardwireda to Self-Destruct-into one epic, albeit very short video titled Every Metallic Riff You've Ever Heard.

