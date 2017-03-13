Dave Mustaine's Attempts at Singing "A Tout Le Monde" in Japanese Were "Pretty Horrific"
In a recent interview with WRIF , Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine revealed that French wasn't the only language he attempted to employ in the chorus of "A Tout Le Monde," Megadeth's classic 1995 single. It seems he also gave Spanish, German and Japanese a spin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar Player.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metal Debate: Megadeth vs Metallica (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|mega thrash
|24
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC