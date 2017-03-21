Darkest Hour Celebrates Success Of New Album [News]

Darkest Hour's ninth album and Southern Lord Recordings' debut, "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora", debuted at #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers' chart and at #4 on the magazine's Hard Music chart. Darkest Hour's ninth album and Southern Lord Recordings' debut, "Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora", debuted at #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers' chart and at #4 on the magazine's Hard Music chart.

