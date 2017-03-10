Britain's Ed Sheeran storms US Billboard charts

Ed Sheeran stormed the U.S. charts on Monday, taking the top spot on the Billboard 200 with his new album "Divide" and also topping the digital songs chart with lead single "Shape of You." Ed Sheeran performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 12, 2017.

