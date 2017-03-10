Britain's Ed Sheeran storms US Billboard charts
Ed Sheeran stormed the U.S. charts on Monday, taking the top spot on the Billboard 200 with his new album "Divide" and also topping the digital songs chart with lead single "Shape of You." Ed Sheeran performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC