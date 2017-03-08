Big day out

The last time I saw a monster truck in the metal, I was a wide-eyed seven-year-old in the crowd at Albany Speedway being blown away by the likes of Grave Digger and Co, a poster of which was soon slapped up on my wall when I got home. On International Women's Day, it was fitting I would be driving the MisMayhem truck, usually the domain of Kentucky-based driver Kim Crosby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.