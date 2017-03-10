Ask Billboard: More Charted Nursery Rhymes, From Metallica to Justin Bieber
Submit questions about Billboard charts, as well as general music musings, to [email protected] . Please include your first and last name, as well as your city, state and country, if outside the U.S. Or, tweet @gthot20 Pablo Nelson submitted a very good letter for the last "Ask Billboard" regarding pop hits based at least partly on nursery rhymes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metal Debate: Megadeth vs Metallica (Apr '10)
|Mar 17
|mega thrash
|24
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC