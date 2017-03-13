Annihilator Announce First Canadian Tour In Over 20 Years [News]
The long awaited return to their native Canada will be lancing on June 13th at the Distrikt Nightclub in Victoria and will conclude on July 21st in Cornwall at The House. Annihilator have announced that they will be launching their first Canadian tour since 1993 this summer in addition to their headline set at this year's Waken Open Air Festival.
