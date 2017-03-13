'A legend just left the building': Entertainment world reacts to Chuck Berry's death
Musicians and entertainers reacted to the death of music icon Chuck Berry, who died at age 90 on Saturday in his home in Missouri. Musician Lenny Kravitz on Instagram hailed Berry as a forefather of rock 'n' roll, saying, "None of us would have been here without you."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metal Debate: Megadeth vs Metallica (Apr '10)
|Fri
|mega thrash
|24
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|Mar 1
|Death on 2 Legs
|4
|The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:...
|Feb 25
|Figures
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb '17
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC