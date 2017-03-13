35 Years Ago: Metallica Play Their Fi...

35 Years Ago: Metallica Play Their First-Ever Concert

They'd go on to bang a billion heads, but in the beginning, Metallica were just another rag-tag bunch of kids with their amps cranked into overdrive - and on March 14, 1982, they took the stage together for the very first time. The date's preserved for posterity at Metallica's official site , where a dot on their timeline notes that the band's lineup at the time - frontman James Hetfield , bassist Ron McGovney, guitarist Dave Mustaine and drummer Lars Ulrich - performed at the Radio City club in Anaheim.

