33 documentaries on Netflix right now...

33 documentaries on Netflix right now that will make you smarter

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

One of the great things about Netflix is that it has brought thoughtful, compelling documentaries to a much wider audience - something filmmakers could only dream of a decade ago. And with binge-worthy titles like "Amanda Knox" or "Metallica: Some Kind of Monster" a click away, you can get a lot of great nonfiction viewing any night of the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Mar 1 Death on 2 Legs 4
News The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:... Feb 25 Figures 1
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... Feb '17 chris50 1
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,975 • Total comments across all topics: 279,517,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC