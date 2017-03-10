To celebrate Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor 's radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1, A Series of Bleeps , we put together these 10 Unforgettable Bleeped Corey Taylor Interview Moments! Our first video interview with Corey Taylor took place in January 2013, when we dubbed him the Samuel L. Jackson of metal. Why? Because nobody in metal says "motherf - er" better and more often than CMFT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.