What If Metallica's - Kill 'Em All' A...

What If Metallica's - Kill 'Em All' Album Were in Major Keys?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Guitar Player

When it was released in 1983, Metallica's debut album, Kill 'Em All , set the pace for thrash metal, with its minor-key riffage, precise playing and fusion of punk with New Wave of British Heavy Metal. Would the album have been nearly as successful if the songs had been in major keys? The answer is obvious, but that didn't stop Ben Eller from exploring how the intro to each of the album's 10 tracks would sound in major keys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar Player.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov '16 BJ Fan 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,740 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC