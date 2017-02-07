What If Metallica's - Kill 'Em All' Album Were in Major Keys?
When it was released in 1983, Metallica's debut album, Kill 'Em All , set the pace for thrash metal, with its minor-key riffage, precise playing and fusion of punk with New Wave of British Heavy Metal. Would the album have been nearly as successful if the songs had been in major keys? The answer is obvious, but that didn't stop Ben Eller from exploring how the intro to each of the album's 10 tracks would sound in major keys.
Read more at Guitar Player.
Add your comments below
