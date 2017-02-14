Watch Metallica's "Moth into Flame" Grammy Performance Without Mic Issues
A video that features all of James Hetfield's vocals from Metallica's Grammy performance with Lady Gaga is currently streaming. Metallica's Romanian fan club, RoLoad , has uploaded the video showing the group and Lady Gaga performing "Moth into Flame" at Sunday's Grammy Awards.
