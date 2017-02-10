Watch Lady Gaga & Metallica Rock Through Mic Trouble, Perform 'Moth Into Flame' at the 2017 Grammys
James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform onstage during The 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Okay, we still haven't figured out if it's real or not, but Lady Gaga showed up to the 2017 Grammys ready to rock for Metallica .
