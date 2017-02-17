Vision Films Set to Unleash The Evil ...

Vision Films Set to Unleash The Evil Within on VOD and DVD

Towards the end of last year we learned that Vision Films would be releasing The Evil Within sometime during 2017, and now we can pinpoint exactly when you'll be able to check it out on both VOD and DVD. Read on for the details! From the Press Release: Vision Films is set to release The Evil Within , the first and only film written and directed by the late Andrew Getty, grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, on all major VOD platforms in North America on February 28th and on DVD on March 3rd.

