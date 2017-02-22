Up all night: DevilDriver's Fafara 'Trusts No One'
If you're a fan of heavy music from the late-'90s to now, you'll want to see vocalist Dez Fafara on Tuesday in El Paso. DevilDriver to storm Tricky Falls on Tuesday If you're a fan of heavy music from the late-'90s to now, you'll want to see vocalist Dez Fafara on Tuesday in El Paso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC