Treasure inquest follows 'rich find' in Staffordshire Moorlands

15 hrs ago Read more: Your Leek Paper

The Post & Times can confirm the undisclosed items were discovered in a field on the northern outskirts of Leek, near Rudyard, by metal detector enthusiasts. Now it has been confirmed that a 'Treasure' inquest into the find will take place at North Staffordshire Coroner's Court in Hartshill next week.

