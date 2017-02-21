This light Red Wine Granita is a perfect cold dessert
It may be cold where you are, but down in Miami, things are getting hot, hot, hot in preparation for the South Beach Food and Wine Festival. Showcasing local and celebrity chefs from around the world, the festival highlights the flavors and ingredients of the southern United States, with extra flair from Miami's vibrant Latin influence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli...
|18 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of...
|Feb 10
|chris50
|1
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|14
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC