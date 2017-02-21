This light Red Wine Granita is a perf...

This light Red Wine Granita is a perfect cold dessert

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

This Oct. 14, 2016 photo provided by The Culinary Institute of America shows red wine granita in Hyde Park, N.Y. This dish is from a recipe by the CIA. This Oct. 14, 2016 photo provided by The Culinary Institute of America shows red wine granita in Hyde Park, N.Y. This dish is from a recipe by the CIA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Fri Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... Feb 10 chris50 1
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,134,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC