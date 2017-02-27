'The Walking Dead' Recap 7 11: Ballad...

'The Walking Dead' Recap 7 11: Ballad of the Broken Men

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

For at least a season now, a question has been needling me, a riddle lurking at the edges of the story of The Walking Dead : How, exactly, does Negan inspire such absolute loyalty and devotion among his followers? It's easy to understand why people obey Negan-he's terrifying, powerful, and unpredictable. But time and again we have seen that the Saviors don't just follow Negan, they are dedicated to him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... 21 hr Texxy the Indepen... 3
News The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:... Feb 25 Figures 1
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... Feb 10 chris50 1
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC