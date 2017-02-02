The new liberal philosophy explained:...

The new liberal philosophy explained: HATRED is tolerance; conformity is diversity; consensus is ...

2017-02-02

By now, every rational person in America has come to realize that the intolerant, bigoted Left has descended into abject lunacy. Completely unable to even hear words they don't automatically agree with without screaming that they've been "assaulted" and "raped," lunatic Leftists are now resorting to extreme violence, intimidation, book burnings, looting, arson and acts of organized terrorism to silence the speech of those they don't like.

