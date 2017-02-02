By now, every rational person in America has come to realize that the intolerant, bigoted Left has descended into abject lunacy. Completely unable to even hear words they don't automatically agree with without screaming that they've been "assaulted" and "raped," lunatic Leftists are now resorting to extreme violence, intimidation, book burnings, looting, arson and acts of organized terrorism to silence the speech of those they don't like.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.