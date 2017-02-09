The message read 'long live to peshmerga' as
A Surbiton vicar was left gobsmacked and fearing for his church's quiz night after a mysterious activist hacked into his website and branded it with the words "fuck ISIS". Robert Stanier, the vicar at St Mark's Church, in Surbiton, was first alerted to the bizarre hacking when somebody wishing to attend the pub quiz night called to tell him a "worrying" message had appeared on the website.
