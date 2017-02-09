The message read 'long live to peshme...

The message read 'long live to peshmerga' as

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: This is Local London

A Surbiton vicar was left gobsmacked and fearing for his church's quiz night after a mysterious activist hacked into his website and branded it with the words "fuck ISIS". Robert Stanier, the vicar at St Mark's Church, in Surbiton, was first alerted to the bizarre hacking when somebody wishing to attend the pub quiz night called to tell him a "worrying" message had appeared on the website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Local London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... 8 hr chris50 1
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,878 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC