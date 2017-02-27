The Body Orifice Security Scanner is why the rectally smuggled phone is called "Beat the BOSS"
When I saw that the cell phone designed for rectal smuggling was called "Beat the Boss," I assumed "The Boss" was a synonym for "The Man," but it turns out it's a reference to a specific product: Xeku's Body Orifice Security Scanner , a "hygienic cavity search" chair that scans prisoners for rectal contraband. Indeed, the chair is referenced in one of the product's FAQs : "I do know that it is not detected by the "Boss" chair, designed to find metal contraband in UK prisons."
