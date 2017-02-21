Stopping trafficking movement in its ...

Stopping trafficking movement in its tracks

The transnational crime plaguing Thailand in recent years is being treated seriously by authorities, says a government expert. Panitan Wattanayagorn, an adviser to Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, says the government is actively trying to fix these issues, placing special focus on fighting human trafficking crimes.

