Slipknot's Corey Taylor on the Grammy...

Slipknot's Corey Taylor on the Grammys: 'All You Do Is Open ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WWBN-FM Burton

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor , often referred to as the 'Great Big Mouth,' is opinionated as we all know. Now, he's weighed in on Metallica's technical gaffe at the Grammys , the band flat out not being introduced and the Grammy organization on the whole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group Behind Town Hall Protests Has Ties to Cli... Sun Texxy the Indepen... 3
News The 10 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend:... Feb 25 Figures 1
News Which metal band should the Rock & Roll Hall of... Feb 10 chris50 1
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec '16 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 14
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC