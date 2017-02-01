Slayer's Kerry King: How The Fuck Are...

Slayer's Kerry King: How The Fuck Are Lemmy And Dio NOT In The Rock Hall?! [News]

12 hrs ago Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

Checking in from the inaugural Hall of Heavy Metal History induction ceremony, Kerry King said he's baffled by the fact that Lemmy Kilmister and Ronnie James Dio are not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame yet. Slayer guitarist told Loudwire : "It's kind of like Ken Stabler not going into the NFL Hall of Fame.

