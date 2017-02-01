Slayer's Kerry King: How The Fuck Are Lemmy And Dio NOT In The Rock Hall?! [News]
Checking in from the inaugural Hall of Heavy Metal History induction ceremony, Kerry King said he's baffled by the fact that Lemmy Kilmister and Ronnie James Dio are not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame yet. Slayer guitarist told Loudwire : "It's kind of like Ken Stabler not going into the NFL Hall of Fame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC